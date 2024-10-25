Tennessee Soccer Ties South Carolina 1-1 at Regal Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – In a match where Tennessee dominated the statistics but had to battle until the final minutes, the Volunteers (7-4-4, 2-3-3) earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against South Carolina (7-1-7, 4-1-3) Thursday night at Regal Soccer Stadium. However, the dramatic finish came at a cost.

The Volunteers showed their offensive prowess throughout the evening, outshooting the Gamecocks by a commanding 19-7 margin and creating numerous opportunities with 16 corner kicks. Despite controlling much of the play, Tennessee trailed for nearly 60 minutes after South Carolina’s Catherine Barry scored in the 31st minute.

Senior midfielder Macaira Midgley, a constant threat with four shots and three on target, finally broke through for Tennessee in the 88th minute, converting a crucial penalty kick to salvage the draw. The euphoria of the equalizer was short-lived, however, as defender Nyla Blue received a red card just moments later, forcing her to exit the match and face a suspension.

Tennessee’s attack was spearheaded by forward Sammi Woods, who led all players with five shots, while Ally Brown added three shots on target from her defensive position. The Volunteers’ pressure was particularly intense in the second half, where they recorded 10 shots and nine corner kicks, pinning South Carolina deep in their defensive third for long stretches.

The Volunteers’ midfield trio of Sarah Bridenstine, Luciana Latino, and Dakota Brown controlled the tempo throughout the match, each playing the full 90 minutes. Their dominance in possession helped Tennessee maintain pressure, though the finishing touch proved elusive until Midgley’s late conversion.

The match marked another strong home performance for goalkeeper Ally Zazzara, who was called upon to make three saves, including a crucial stop in the final minute to preserve the draw when South Carolina threatened to steal the win despite playing against the run of play for much of the evening.

Tennessee’s record now stands at 7-4-4 (2-3-3 SEC) as they continue their conference campaign, though they’ll have to navigate their next match without Blue following her late dismissal. The Volunteers’ ability to create chances and control matches continues to be a bright spot, even if this evening’s finishing didn’t match their overall dominance in play.

Source: UT Sports via .ai

