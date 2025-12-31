Tennessee Sees Significant Drop in Traffic Fatalities in 2025

Tennessee recorded a significant decline in traffic fatalities in 2025, with 147 fewer roadway deaths than the previous year, according to year end data released by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. The Tennessee Fatality Analysis Reporting System shows 1,045 traffic fatalities statewide in 2025, down from 1,194 in 2024, a reduction of approximately 14 percent.

Much of the statewide improvement was driven by significant progress in Memphis and Shelby County, where coordinated enforcement and safety initiatives, including the Memphis Safe Task Force and the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Bluff City Task Force, contributed to a substantial reduction in fatalities.

“Fewer fatalities mean fewer families experiencing unimaginable loss, and that matters,” said Commissioner Jeff Long. “Our department works every day to do everything in its power to prevent crashes and reduce traffic fatalities across Tennessee, and we will not let up on that mission.”

“This is meaningful progress, and it represents lives saved,” said Col. Matt Perry, commander of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. “Our troopers see the consequences of dangerous driving every day. Enforcement, education and visibility matter, and we will continue working to slow drivers down, curb impaired driving and reinforce seat belt use across the state.”

Urban areas accounted for the largest share of the statewide improvement, with 128 fewer fatalities compared to last year. Rural fatalities also declined, though at a smaller rate, reinforcing the need for continued focus on rural road safety. Statewide data also showed reductions in crashes involving teen drivers and older drivers, as well as a decrease in pedestrian fatalities.

“Tennessee’s progress in reducing traffic fatalities reflects the impact of education, enforcement and strong partnerships,” said Buddy Lewis, director of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. “Our focus remains on proven strategies like seat belt use, impaired driving prevention and pedestrian safety. These numbers show progress, but they also remind us that every driver has a role in keeping our roads safe.”

Statewide Fatalities by THP District:

District 1 – Knoxville

Fatalities decreased from 170 in 2024 to 144 in 2025, a reduction of 26 deaths. Knox County accounted for a significant share of this improvement.

Fatalities decreased from 170 in 2024 to 144 in 2025, a reduction of 26 deaths. Knox County accounted for a significant share of this improvement. District 2 – Chattanooga

Fatalities increased slightly from 124 to 128, highlighting the need for continued focus and targeted enforcement in Southeast Tennessee.

Fatalities increased slightly from 124 to 128, highlighting the need for continued focus and targeted enforcement in Southeast Tennessee. District 3 – Nashville

Fatalities declined from 268 to 255, a reduction of 13 deaths. Trends varied across Middle Tennessee counties, reflecting growth and changing traffic patterns.

Fatalities declined from 268 to 255, a reduction of 13 deaths. Trends varied across Middle Tennessee counties, reflecting growth and changing traffic patterns. District 4 – Memphis

Fatalities declined from 259 to 169, a reduction of 90 deaths, representing the largest district level improvement statewide.

Fatalities declined from 259 to 169, a reduction of 90 deaths, representing the largest district level improvement statewide. District 5 – Fall Branch

Fatalities declined from 126 to 119, a reduction of seven deaths across Northeast Tennessee.

Fatalities declined from 126 to 119, a reduction of seven deaths across Northeast Tennessee. District 6 – Cookeville

Fatalities dropped from 77 to 57, a reduction of 20 deaths, one of the largest percentage decreases in the state.

Fatalities dropped from 77 to 57, a reduction of 20 deaths, one of the largest percentage decreases in the state. District 7 – Lawrenceburg

Fatalities declined from 77 to 65, a reduction of 12 deaths across southern Middle Tennessee.

Fatalities declined from 77 to 65, a reduction of 12 deaths across southern Middle Tennessee. District 8 – Jackson

Fatalities increased from 88 to 97, with increases concentrated in rural areas, while urban fatalities declined.

Despite the overall decline, troopers cautioned that certain areas remain concerning. Motorcycle fatalities remained largely unchanged year to year, and unrestrained occupants, while improving, continue to represent a significant portion of traffic deaths.

While New Year’s Eve traffic fatality data is not yet finalized, the year end figures reflect a clear statewide trend of fewer fatalities across most districts in 2025.

The department urges drivers to buckle up, slow down, avoid impaired driving and remain attentive behind the wheel.

All data are preliminary and reflect totals reported as of Dec. 30, 2025.

