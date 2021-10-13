By KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT

Rutherford County Schools

LaVergne High senior Savannah Simmons was among nine students recognized by the Tennessee School Boards Association.

Simmons was selected by a panel of TSBA judges to represent one of nine districts from throughout the state as part of their student recognition program. Her application included a 1,000-word essay. She will receive a plaque along with a $100 gift card.

Nominees, who were juniors at the time of the application deadline last spring, are chosen for having distinguished themselves in academics, community service and leadership roles.

She will now participate in an interview process from which a statewide winner will be recognized during an awards ceremony held during the TSBA’s annual convention in November. The winner will be given a $2,000 scholarship from the TSBA and the Education Networks of America will award an additional $2,000 scholarship.

Two Rutherford County Board of Education members were also recently recognized for their accomplishments.

Board chair Tiffany Johnson and board member Tammy Sharp were among several Mid Cumberland District members who earned TSBA Boardsmanship Awards in 2021.

Johnson and Sharp achieved Level III status.

The boardsmanship program is designed to recognize school board members for participation in board activities beyond the local level through a commitment to training, willingness to participate in workshops and a volunteer spirit.

The various levels honor not only the quantity but also the quality of participation.

Levels I–IV are handed out during the Fall district meetings, while Level V is awarded during the annual convention in November. The Mid Cumberland Fall District webinar took place Sept. 23, while the TSBA State Convention will be held at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville.