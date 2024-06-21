Tennessee’s Moore & Burke Tabbed First Team All-Americans by Baseball America

Christian Moore and Blake Burke, the dynamic duo of the Tennessee Volunteers, have added another prestigious accolade to their list of accomplishments, as both players were named first-team All-Americans by Baseball America on Friday.

Moore and Burke have now garnered multiple first-team All-America honors this season, further solidifying their status as two of the best in the nation. Moore is putting together one of the greatest single seasons in program history, dominating the SEC with a league-leading .429 batting average, 20 home runs, and 41 RBIs in conference play. He also leads the league with 57 hits and 123 total bases, showcasing his incredible skill and consistency at the plate.

Burke, on the other hand, has had a season to remember, earning second-team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive team honors. His 28 doubles rank second in the nation and third in program history, while his 104 hits are tied for second most nationally and rank sixth in UT single-season history. He has become just the fifth player in program history to reach the 100-hit mark, making him a force to be reckoned with on the field.

This latest recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of both Moore and Burke, as well as the strong coaching and support system within the Tennessee baseball program. Their achievements will undoubtedly inspire and motivate their teammates to strive for excellence on and off the field.

Source: UT Sports

