Tennessee’s Gas Price Average Falls 3 Cents

NASHVILLE, Tenn.,(August 18, 2025) — The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.74, three cents less than last week, two cents less than last month and almost 30 cents less than one year ago, according to AAA.

“The Tennessee average has been in the $2.70’s for more than six weeks now with prices fluctuating little week to week,” said Stephanie Milani, spokeswoman for AAA — The Auto Club Group. “As we get closer to autumn, we typically see gas prices hold steady before falling gradually as the year comes to a close.”

National Gas Prices

The summer of lower pump prices continues, as the busy driving season nears its end. Today’s national average is $3.13, the same as last week. As we enter peak hurricane season, storms affecting gas production and distribution are something to keep an eye on. But right now, with crude oil prices remaining steady, there’s no indication gas prices will make any drastic moves.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 52 cents to settle at $62.65 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories increased by 3 million barrels from the previous week. At 426.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.74 $2.73 $2.77 $2.76 $3.03 Chattanooga $2.67 $2.63 $2.72 $2.67 $2.97 Knoxville $2.72 $2.72 $2.73 $2.75 $2.97 Memphis $2.79 $2.78 $2.80 $2.82 $3.03 Nashville $2.79 $2.76 $2.83 $2.79 $3.11 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.

SOURCE: AAA

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email