Tennessee’s Bru McCoy Tabbed to 2024 Witten Award Watch List

DALLAS – Tennessee’s Bru McCoy was named to the 2024 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award watch list on Thursday, which is in its eighth season of recognizing the top leaders in college football.

The Witten Award honors the type of exemplary character and commitment to community, family and teammates demonstrated by Jason Witten, the 2012 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year and one of the most prominent role models in the game.

McCoy is one of 52 players on this year’s watch list, which is made up of well-respected individuals who have demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.

Witten was also a standout tight end for the Volunteers during his college career, earning All-America honors from the Sporting News in 2002 before being selected in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft and going on to have a decorated 17-year pro career that included 11 Pro Bowl appearances.

Now in his third season at Tennessee, McCoy has become a team leader for the Big Orange in all facets. The redshirt senior wide receiver has also fought through adversity and served as an inspiration to his teammates and others through his determination and commitment to helping others, all traits that are required to be considered for this prestigious honor.

Source: UT Sports

