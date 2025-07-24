Tennessee’s Tax Free Weekend is This Weekend

Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

During this time clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased tax-free. Certain restrictions apply. Items sold online are also eligible. Items must be purchase for personal use, not for business or trade.

Clothing

Exempt:

General apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.

Not exempt:

Apparel items priced at more than $100

Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum

Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment

School Supplies

Exempt:

School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes

Not exempt:

School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100

Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum

Computers

Exempt:

Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less

Laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify as well as tablet computers

Not exempt:

Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs=-

Individually purchased software

Printer supplies

Household appliances

Learn more here.

