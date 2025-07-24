Tennessee’s Tax Free Weekend is This Weekend

Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 27, 2025.
During this time clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased tax-free. Certain restrictions apply. Items sold online are also eligible. Items must be purchase for personal use, not for business or trade.
Clothing
Exempt:
- General apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.
Not exempt:
- Apparel items priced at more than $100
- Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum
- Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment
School Supplies
Exempt:
- School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes
Not exempt:
- School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100
- Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum
Computers
Exempt:
- Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less
- Laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify as well as tablet computers
Not exempt:
- Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs=-
- Individually purchased software
- Printer supplies
- Household appliances
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!