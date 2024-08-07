Tennessee Running Back Sampson Named to Doak Walker Preseason Watch List

DALLAS – Tennessee junior running back Dylan Sampson has been named to the 2024 Doak Walker Award Watch List, as announced by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum on Tuesday afternoon.

The award is presented annually to the top running back in college football and is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native makes his first appearance on the esteemed list after a productive 2023 campaign. Sampson ranked second on the team in rushing, recording 106 carries for 604 yards while scoring a team-high seven rushing touchdowns. The junior averaged 5.7 yards per carry, which ranked second on the team and eighth in the SEC. He ranked third on the team in all-purpose yards with 779, adding 17 receptions for 175 yards and one touchdown grab.

Last season, he also totaled two 100-yard rushing games against UTSA and No. 17 Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

Off the field, Sampson is a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and a member of the VOLeaders Academy.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November, as well. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2024 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12, 2024.

A complete list of Tennessee’s preseason honors can be found below.

2024 Tennessee Football Preseason Honors

John Campbell Jr., OL, R-Sr.

Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List

Bryson Eason, DL, R-Sr.

Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List

Nico Iamaleava, QB, R-Fr.

Maxwell Award Watch List

Lance Heard, OL, So.

Fourth-Team All-SEC (Athlon)

Cooper Mays, C, Sr.

First-Team All-American (Walter Camp)

First-Team All-SEC (Media)

Second-Team All-SEC (Athlon, Phil Steele)

Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List

Outland Trophy Watch List

Bru McCoy, WR, R-Sr.

Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

AFCA Good Works Team Nominee

Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List

Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Sr.

Third-Team All-SEC (Phil Steele)

James Pearce Jr., DE, Jr.

First-Team All-American (Athlon, Phil Steele, Walter Camp)

First-Team All-SEC (Athlon, Media, Phil Steele, Walter Camp)

Walter Camp Award Watch List

Lott Trophy Watch List

Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Walter Camp Award Watch List

Keenan Pili, LB, Sr.

Fourth-Team All-SEC (Athlon)

Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List

Jackson Ross, P, So.

Fourth-Team All-SEC (Phil Steele)

Dylan Sampson, RB, Jr.

Third-Team All-SEC (Athlon)

Fourth-Team All-SEC (Phil Steele)

Doak Walker Award Watch List

Javontez Spraggins, OL, Sr.

Third-Team All-SEC (Athlon)

Fourth-Team All-SEC (Phil Steele)

Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List

Omari Thomas, DL, Sr.

Fourth-Team All-SEC (Athlon)

Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List

Squirrel White, WR, Jr.

Third-Team All-SEC (Athlon, Phil Steele)

