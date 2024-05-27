Tennessee Rowing Coach Wins Big 12 Coach of the Year Award

IRVING, Texas – In her first season as the head coach of the Tennessee rowing program, Kim Cupini was named Big 12 Co-Head Coach of the Year, the conference announced Thursday afternoon.

Cupini earns the honor after less than a year on the job, as Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White hired her to direct the program on June 9, 2023.

It marks the first time a Tennessee rowing head coach has earned the award, with UT having joined the Big 12 Conference in the 2014-15 season.

During Tuesday’s NCAA selection, the Lady Vols earned three top-seven seeds, as Tennessee was tabbed the No. 4 overall seed in the First Eight, the No. 2 seed in the Second Eight and the No. 7 seed in the Four. Tennessee’s trio of NCAA Championships crews combine for a stellar 96-4 record this season.

On the year, the 1V8 Lady Vol crew posted a 32-1 record and placed second at the Big 12 Championships. Tennessee’s 2V8 recorded a 33-1 record this season and brought home a second-place finish at the Big 12 Championships. An impressive 31-2 record was logged by UT’s 1V4 crew, which also recorded a second-place finish at the Big 12 Championships.

Source: UT Sports

