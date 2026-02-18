Tennessee rolls past UNC Asheville 10-3 behind 14-hit attack

February 17, 2026 — No. 13 Tennessee improved to 4-0 with a convincing 10-3 win over UNC Asheville at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in front of 5,685 fans. The Vols pounded out 14 hits and used six pitchers to keep the Bulldogs in check.

Game recap

The teams traded two runs apiece in the second before Tennessee broke the game open with three in the third. Stone Lawless launched a two-run homer and Henry Ford added a solo shot as the Vols built a comfortable lead. Tennessee tacked on single runs in the fourth and sixth, then put the game away with three more in the seventh. UNC Asheville managed just five hits and struck out 11 times, falling to 2-3.

Key performers

Jay Abernathy led the offense going 3-for-4 with two RBI, a double, and a triple. Lawless reached base in all four plate appearances (1-for-2, HR, 3 RBI, HBP, BB) and scored three times. Ford finished 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI.

Top performers

Player Stats Jay Abernathy (UT) 3-4, 2 RBI, 2B, 3B, 2 R Stone Lawless (UT) 1-2, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, BB, HBP Henry Ford (UT) 2-5, HR, 2 RBI Owen Michelson (UNCA) 2-3, RBI, 2B, BB Cam Appenzeller (UT, W) 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 K, 1 BB Blaine Brown (UT) 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K

What’s next

Tennessee looks to stay unbeaten as the Vols continue their early-season homestand at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. UNC Asheville will look to regroup after dropping to 2-3.

