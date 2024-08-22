Tennessee Reveals 2024-25 Men’s Basketball Schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday afternoon the league schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 men’s basketball season.
The Volunteers, coming off arguably the best season in program history, will play 18 conference games between Jan. 4 and March 8, with both the opener and the finale on their home court at Food City Center. Fewer than 150 season tickets remain and can be purchased HERE.
FULL 2024-25 SEC SCHEDULE
Jan. 4 – ARKANSAS
Jan. 7/8 – at Florida
Jan. 11 – at Texas
Jan. 14/15 – GEORGIA
Jan. 18 – at Vanderbilt
Jan. 21 – MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jan. 25 – at Auburn
Jan. 28 – KENTUCKY
Feb. 1 – FLORIDA
Feb. 4/5 – MISSOURI
Feb. 8 – at Oklahoma
Feb. 11/12 – at Kentucky
Feb. 15 – VANDERBILT
Feb. 22 – at Texas A&M
Feb. 25/26 – at LSU
March 1 – ALABAMA
March 4/5 – at Ole Miss
March 8 – SOUTH CAROLINA
Source: UT Sports
More Sports News
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!