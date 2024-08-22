Tennessee Reveals 2024-25 Men’s Basketball Schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday afternoon the league schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 men’s basketball season.

The Volunteers, coming off arguably the best season in program history, will play 18 conference games between Jan. 4 and March 8, with both the opener and the finale on their home court at Food City Center. Fewer than 150 season tickets remain and can be purchased HERE.

FULL 2024-25 SEC SCHEDULE

Jan. 4 – ARKANSAS

Jan. 7/8 – at Florida

Jan. 11 – at Texas

Jan. 14/15 – GEORGIA

Jan. 18 – at Vanderbilt

Jan. 21 – MISSISSIPPI STATE

Jan. 25 – at Auburn

Jan. 28 – KENTUCKY

Feb. 1 – FLORIDA

Feb. 4/5 – MISSOURI

Feb. 8 – at Oklahoma

Feb. 11/12 – at Kentucky

Feb. 15 – VANDERBILT

Feb. 22 – at Texas A&M

Feb. 25/26 – at LSU

March 1 – ALABAMA

March 4/5 – at Ole Miss

March 8 – SOUTH CAROLINA

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email