Tennessee Receiver McCoy Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

ATLANTA – Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy was named to the 2024 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, as announced by the Wuerffel Foundation on Thursday.

The Wuerffel Trophy is college football’s premier award for community service and one of the most meaningful awards in collegiate sports.

The award is named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida who parlayed his success on the football field into a lifetime of service. The trophy embodies Wuerffel’s commitment to being a humanitarian while honoring student-athletes who are inspired to serve others and make positive impacts on society.

McCoy, who enters his third season at UT, has made it a main focus of his to make a positive impact within the Knoxville community and beyond, primarily through his “Huddle for Hearts” initiative.

Source: UT Sports

