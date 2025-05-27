Tennessee Ranks Second in U.S. News Study of States Americans Most Want to Move To

U.S. News recently released a new study analyzing what states people are most interested in moving to.

In the first quarter of 2025, U.S. News tracked migration interest, or curiosity about living in a new city or state, among U.S. residents via online searches.

Tennessee ranked second on the list, with South Carolina taking the top spot, and Delaware and North Carolina are in the third and fourth spots.

In terms of why many Southern states made the top ten, U.S. News says “Some reasons these states may be rising in popularity include the milder weather living in the South affords, along with recreation opportunities and a lower cost of living.”

The study also stated, “Tennessee is also known for its rich musical heritage, culture, and natural wonders, including the Great Smoky Mountains along the North Carolina border, making it a popular state for outdoor enthusiasts.”

For most popular Tennessee cities based on the data in this study included: Knoxville, Franklin, and Chattanooga.

The top ten states from the study are:

South Carolina Tennessee Delaware North Carolina Maine Idaho West Virginia Alabama Arkansas Mississippi

