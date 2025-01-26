Tennessee Ranked as One of the Best Places to Drive in 2025

WalletHub released its latest study on Best & Worst States to Drive in 2025.

The study stated, “Congestion cost the average driver $771 in 2024, thanks to an average of 43 hours spent sitting in traffic. Congestion isn’t the only concern on the road, though. People want to know that they will be driving on safe, well-maintained roads, with disciplined drivers.”

In ranking states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 31 key metrics. The data set ranges from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality. In their findings, Kansas was the best state to drive in followed by Idaho, Indiana, and Iowa. How did Tennessee rank? The Volunteer State came in tenth place overall. Read the complete study here.

Overall rank for Tennessee: 10 th

23 rd – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion

– Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion 27 th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita

– Auto-Repair Shops per Capita 2 nd – Avg. Gas Prices

– Avg. Gas Prices 16 th – Auto-Maintenance Costs

– Auto-Maintenance Costs 6 th – Road Quality

– Road Quality 20th – Car Dealerships per Capita

