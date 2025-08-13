Tennessee Promise Scholarship Applications Open

August 12, 2025 – Tennessee Promise scholarship applications are open through November 3.
The Tennessee Promise is a scholarship, mentoring and community service program that covers tuition and mandatory fees not covered by the Pell Grant, HOPE Scholarship or Tennessee Student Assistance Award.
To be eligible, students must be a Tennessee resident; be a US citizen or eligible non-citizen; graduate from a Tennessee high school, bordering high school or home school; attend a mandatory meeting; and complete the necessary community service hours. A full list of requirements is available on the College for TN website.
Students must complete the Tennessee Promise application and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to be eligible for the scholarship.
Source: Williamson County Schools
