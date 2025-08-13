Tennessee Promise Scholarship Applications Open

August 12, 2025 – Tennessee Promise scholarship applications are open through November 3.

The Tennessee Promise is a scholarship, mentoring and community service program that covers tuition and mandatory fees not covered by the Pell Grant, HOPE Scholarship or Tennessee Student Assistance Award.

To be eligible, students must be a Tennessee resident; be a US citizen or eligible non-citizen; graduate from a Tennessee high school, bordering high school or home school; attend a mandatory meeting; and complete the necessary community service hours. A full list of requirements is available on the College for TN website .

Students must complete the Tennessee Promise application and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to be eligible for the scholarship.

Source: Williamson County Schools

