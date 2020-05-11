To show appreciation for those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response, the Tennessee National Guard will host a statewide flyover on Tuesday, May 12.

The Tennessee National Guard will have a C-17 from the 164th Air Lift Wing out of Memphis and a KC-135 from the 134th Air Refueling Wing out of Knoxville conduct a statewide flyover to salute the heroic efforts of the medical professionals and first responders.

These aircraft will fly over major cities and hospitals as they make their way across the state. Anyone living in and around the cities of Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville should see and hear the aircraft.

“We encourage everyone to follow their governments’ guidelines regarding social distancing and refrain from gathering in large groups,” Tennessee National Guard writes on Facebook.

These flyovers will serve as routine flight training for the pilots and crew.

The flyover will take place in Rutherford County at 12:24pm on Tuesday, May 12. Check out the complete schedule in the photo above.