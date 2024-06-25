Tennessee National Championship Celebration Parade Set for Tuesday

Tennessee Athletics will welcome back the 2024 National Championship Tennessee baseball team with a parade through downtown Knoxville on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The parade will depart from the Gay Street Bridge at 6:15 p.m. and march down Gay Street to Wall Avenue.

Immediately following the parade, there will be a citywide celebration in Market Square.

Tennessee defeated Texas A&M 6-5 in the final game of the Men’s College World Series.

This is Tennessee baseball’s first national championship and the 24th team national championship in UT athletics history. It marks Tennessee’s first national crown since the women’s indoor track and field team captured the national title in 2009.

The program will start on the stage in Market Square at approximately 6:45 p.m., with DJ Sterl entertaining the crowd. Fans will then have the opportunity to hear from Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White, the Voice of Tennessee baseball John Wilkerson, head baseball coach Tony Vitello , and members of the National Championship baseball team.

Fans can watch a live stream of the celebration on SEC Network+, Tennessee Athletics’ YouTube channel, and live look-ins on SEC Network. The entire celebration will re-air at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

Admission to Market Square and the parade is free, and attendees are encouraged to park in the Market Square Garage, State Street Garage, or Locust Street Garage. All of these will be free to access after 6 p.m. ET.

Source: UT Sports

