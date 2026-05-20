Tennessee Lottery Results for May 20, 2026

On Wednesday, May 20, 2026, Tennessee Lottery players are watching as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots approach a combined $409 million, with Powerball at $113 million and Mega Millions at $296 million. Alongside these multi-state games, in-state favorites like Lotto America, Tennessee Cash, Daily Tennessee Jackpot, Millionaire for Life, Cash 3, and Cash 4 delivered fresh winning numbers. Check the latest results and upcoming draw details below, and stay tuned for your next chance to win.

Powerball

04

13

34

61

65

PB 12 Double Play 03

13

18

40

63

PB 23

Mega Millions

10

26

34

56

64

MB 06

Lotto America

23

27

29

36

51

SB 07

Tennessee Cash

13

21

25

30

33

CB 01

Daily Tennessee Jackpot

15

16

23

32

37

Millionaire for Life

05

06

42

44

47

LB 03

Cash 3 Morning 00 01 03 WB 01 Midday 06 04 05 WB 00 Evening 01 08 04 WB 02 Morning 07 08 07 WB 03 Midday 00 05 02 WB 09

Cash 4 Morning 09 02 03 09 WB 09 Midday 07 05 00 04 WB 05 Evening 05 00 06 05 WB 03 Morning 02 07 07 08 WB 04 Midday 07 03 09 06 WB 09

For more Tennessee Lottery updates, check back after each drawing and follow your favorite games for the latest results and jackpot news.

All lottery numbers and results on this site are unofficial and provided for informational purposes only. We do not guarantee accuracy. Always verify results with the official lottery operator in your state.This site is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or approved by any lottery organization, including Powerball or Mega Millions. All trademarks belong to their respective owners. We are not liable for any errors or outcomes resulting from use of this information.For more information visit TNLottery.com

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