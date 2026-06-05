Tennessee Lottery Results for June 5, 2026

NASHVILLE — Friday, June 5, 2026. Tennessee Lottery players can now check the latest results for Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, Tennessee Cash, Daily Tennessee Jackpot, Millionaire for Life, Cash 3, and Cash 4, with drawings held through June 4. With jackpots continuing to climb and new numbers posted, be sure to review your tickets and follow along for updates on the next round of draws.

Powerball

14 16 38 55 64 PB 12 Double Play 26 28 31 56 64 PB 13

Mega Millions

15 26 43 48 60 MB 12

Lotto America

2 5 19 22 24 SB 6

Tennessee Cash

02 09 10 11 13 CB 05

Daily Tennessee Jackpot

17 22 27 32 36

Millionaire for Life

06 13 19 28 34 LB 05

Cash 3 Morning 0 6 2 WB 2 Midday 6 1 4 WB 8 Evening 8 0 7 WB 3 Morning 7 2 2 WB 0 Midday 3 1 0 WB 5

Cash 4 Morning 7 3 7 2 WB 5 Midday 8 6 2 8 WB 3 Evening 0 8 6 2 WB 5 Morning 3 3 2 3 WB 2 Midday 2 2 7 1 WB 8

For more Tennessee Lottery updates and upcoming jackpots, stay tuned for the latest news and results.

All lottery numbers and results on this site are unofficial and provided for informational purposes only. We do not guarantee accuracy. Always verify results with the official lottery operator in your state. This site is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or approved by any lottery organization, including Powerball or Mega Millions. All trademarks belong to their respective owners. We are not liable for any errors or outcomes resulting from use of this information. For more information visit TNLottery.com

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