Tennessee Lottery Results for June 3, 2026

NASHVILLE — Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Tennessee Lottery players can check the latest results for Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, Tennessee Cash, Daily Tennessee Jackpot, Millionaire for Life, Cash 3, and Cash 4. With jackpots reaching into the millions and new numbers drawn, now’s the time to see if your ticket is a winner. Be sure to revisit for updates and upcoming draw information.
Powerball
06/01/2026
06/01/2026
02
42
47
57
58
PB14
42
47
57
58
PB14
Double Play
0207354457PB25
Mega Millions
06/02/2026
06/02/2026
15
26
43
48
60
MB12
26
43
48
60
MB12
Lotto America
06/01/2026
06/01/2026
10
37
40
46
47
SB05
37
40
46
47
SB05
Tennessee Cash
06/01/2026
06/01/2026
10
18
20
26
34
CB01
18
20
26
34
CB01
Daily Tennessee Jackpot
06/02/2026
06/02/2026
02
03
05
36
38
03
05
36
38
Millionaire for Life
06/02/2026
06/02/2026
16
33
41
50
52
CB01
33
41
50
52
CB01
Cash 3
Morning
06/02/2026
000001WB03
Midday
06/02/2026
090705WB04
Evening
06/02/2026
070601WB00
Morning
06/01/2026
090101WB03
Midday
06/01/2026
080505WB04
Cash 4
Morning
06/02/2026
08090102WB09
Midday
06/02/2026
02090303WB02
Evening
06/02/2026
06060106WB07
Morning
06/01/2026
04040400WB08
Midday
06/01/2026
05060603WB03
For more Tennessee Lottery updates and the latest winning numbers, stay tuned to this page and follow the next scheduled drawings.
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