Tennessee Justice Center Honors La Vergne Resident as 2025 Grandmother of the Year

For 25 years, Mother’s Day has been a grand celebration at the Tennessee Justice Center (TJC). Every year, TJC honors courageous moms, dads, foster parents, grandparents, and caregivers who persistently advocate not only for the wellbeing of their own loved ones, but for all Tennesseans from Memphis to Mountain City.

With help from volunteer photographers across the state, TJC provides our honorees with framed family portraits and more as a token of our gratitude for their efforts to make our state better for all Tennesseans. These beautiful photos line the front wall of our office, and their moving stories of love and devotion inspire us all year long.

This year, the Tennessee Justice Center is honoring Ms. Ira Beasley as a 2025 Grandmother of the Year.

Ms. Ira Beasley’s life is defined by resilience, faith, and a strong commitment to family. A proud U.S. Army veteran and successful professional, she has always been driven to care for others and persevere through challenges. When her grandson Cody was born, Ms. Beasley’s role as a caregiver took on a new meaning when she eventually gained legal custody of him. At four years old, Cody was diagnosed with epilepsy and ADHD. But because of his grandmother’s unwavering support, he flourished. He was given new opportunities through quality education, counseling, mentorship, and healthcare.

When Cody turned 18, he lost his TennCare Medicaid coverage. Shortly after, he suffered a seizure that resulted in an ambulance ride and a steep $11,000 hospital bill. Refusing to let him go without care, Ms. Beasley turned to the Tennessee Justice enter, and with TJC’s help, Cody was reinstated without a lapse in coverage. He now has the chance to pursue a future full of opportunity.

Through everything, Cody and Ms. Beasley have leaned on each other. For Ms. Beasley, “He’s like my other person!” Ms. Beasley cherishes the grandparent-grandchild relationship and considers each of her grandchildren a blessing. Over the years, she has cared for 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, always striving to instill self-worth and faith in their futures.

TJC proudly honors Ms. Ira Beasley as a 2025 Grandmother of the Year. Ms. Beasley’s story is a powerful reminder that proposed Medicaid cuts threaten millions of families like hers who rely on these programs for stability and care. These are not abstract policy changes; they are life-altering decisions with real human cost.

TJC is privileged to stand with mothers, grandmothers, and caregivers like Ms. Beasley to ensure their families have the healthcare they need to thrive.

Read Ms. Beasley’s full story and the stories of all our Mothers and Caregivers of the Year by exploring the virtual version of the wall at www.tnjustice.org/cmoty.

Help TJC continue to fight alongside these moms and caregivers by donating at www.tnjustice.org/donate.

