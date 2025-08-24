Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association Presents 2025-26 Executive Leadership Institute Class

The Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA) is proud to announce the start of its 2025-26 Executive Leadership Institute (ELI), bringing together 24 accomplished senior leaders from private and independent colleges across the

state. Now in its ninth year, this nine-month program is recognized for its role in developing the next generation of higher education executives.

“The Executive Leadership Institute remains the most transformative professional development experience TICUA offers Tennessee higher education,” said TICUA President Dr. Cameron Conn. “Each year, it cultivates thoughtful, mission-driven leaders—it even played a significant role in my own leadership journey. I’m thrilled to welcome this new class of Fellows as they begin a year of growth, collaboration, and discovery.”

Meet the 2025-26 Pressnell Fellows:

Sharon Brawner

Belmont University

Keith Herris

Bethel University

Jeremy Deal

Bryan College

Tori Knight

Carson-Newman University

Ryan Flickinger

Christian Brothers University

Courtney Wheeler Biggs

Cumberland University

Natara Garvin

Fisk University

Justin Rogers

Freed-Hardeman University

Andrew Frazier

Johnson University

Ashley Hartless

King University

Anthony Williams

Lane College

Lorinda Roberts

Lee University

Tara Dunn-Ross

LeMoyne-Owen College

Debra Moyers

Lincoln Memorial University

Jason Huddleston

Lipscomb University

Kelly Leonard

Maryville College

Parker Oliver

Sewanee: The University of the South

Ellen Hostetler

Southern Adventist University

Scott Ensor

Southern College of Optometry

Lacey Weese

Tennessee Wesleyan University

Aaron Hall

Trevecca Nazarene University

David Cook

Tusculum University

Catherine Kwasigroh

Union University

Elizabeth Boyd

Vanderbilt University

Participants, known as Pressnell Fellows in honor of TICUA’s longtime former president Dr.

Claude Pressnell, are carefully selected by their respective college or university presidents to engage in this comprehensive leadership development experience.

The program offers an in-depth exploration of critical areas in higher education management, including Board Development, Strategic Planning, Advocacy, Student Success, Faculty Development, Communications, Finance, Leadership Transition and other key issues.

Throughout the year, Fellows will collaborate with TICUA member presidents and subject matter experts to address real-world challenges through data-driven decision-making and collaborative strategies.

Over the years, the ELI program has become a significant stepping stone for many in

Tennessee’s higher education landscape. ELI alumni have advanced to major leadership

positions, including presidencies at Johnson University, Bryan College, Lee University, Bethel University, and TICUA.

ABOUT TICUA:

TICUA engages Tennessee’s 34 private, non-profit colleges and universities to work

collaboratively in areas of public policy, cost containment, and professional development

to better serve the state and its citizens. In fall 2024, TICUA member colleges and

universities throughout the state enrolled more than 77,000 students and employed more than 21,000 faculty and staff. For more information about TICUA, please visit our website at www.ticua.org.

