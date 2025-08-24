Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association Presents 2025-26 Executive Leadership Institute Class

The Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA) is proud to announce the start of its 2025-26 Executive Leadership Institute (ELI), bringing together 24 accomplished senior leaders from private and independent colleges across the
state. Now in its ninth year, this nine-month program is recognized for its role in developing the next generation of higher education executives.
“The Executive Leadership Institute remains the most transformative professional development experience TICUA offers Tennessee higher education,” said TICUA President Dr. Cameron Conn. “Each year, it cultivates thoughtful, mission-driven leaders—it even played a significant role in my own leadership journey. I’m thrilled to welcome this new class of Fellows as they begin a year of growth, collaboration, and discovery.”
Meet the 2025-26 Pressnell Fellows:
Sharon Brawner
Belmont University
Keith Herris
Bethel University
Jeremy Deal
Bryan College
Tori Knight
Carson-Newman University
Ryan Flickinger
Christian Brothers University
Courtney Wheeler Biggs
Cumberland University
Natara Garvin
Fisk University
Justin Rogers
Freed-Hardeman University
Andrew Frazier
Johnson University
Ashley Hartless
King University
Anthony Williams
Lane College
Lorinda Roberts
Lee University
Tara Dunn-Ross
LeMoyne-Owen College
Debra Moyers
Lincoln Memorial University
Jason Huddleston
Lipscomb University
Kelly Leonard
Maryville College
Parker Oliver
Sewanee: The University of the South
Ellen Hostetler
Southern Adventist University
Scott Ensor
Southern College of Optometry
Lacey Weese
Tennessee Wesleyan University
Aaron Hall
Trevecca Nazarene University
David Cook
Tusculum University
Catherine Kwasigroh
Union University
Elizabeth Boyd
Vanderbilt University
Participants, known as Pressnell Fellows in honor of TICUA’s longtime former president Dr.
Claude Pressnell, are carefully selected by their respective college or university presidents to engage in this comprehensive leadership development experience.
The program offers an in-depth exploration of critical areas in higher education management, including Board Development, Strategic Planning, Advocacy, Student Success, Faculty Development, Communications, Finance, Leadership Transition and other key issues.
Throughout the year, Fellows will collaborate with TICUA member presidents and subject matter experts to address real-world challenges through data-driven decision-making and collaborative strategies.
Over the years, the ELI program has become a significant stepping stone for many in
Tennessee’s higher education landscape. ELI alumni have advanced to major leadership
positions, including presidencies at Johnson University, Bryan College, Lee University, Bethel University, and TICUA.
ABOUT TICUA:
TICUA engages Tennessee’s 34 private, non-profit colleges and universities to work
collaboratively in areas of public policy, cost containment, and professional development
to better serve the state and its citizens. In fall 2024, TICUA member colleges and
universities throughout the state enrolled more than 77,000 students and employed more than 21,000 faculty and staff. For more information about TICUA, please visit our website at www.ticua.org.
