Tennessee Hospital Association Welcomes New Board Members

The Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) welcomed three new members to its Board of Directors during its winter meeting on December 6.

The newly elected board members include:

Matthew Gibson, PhD, FACHE – Dr. Gibson has more than 18 years of healthcare

leadership experience and currently serves as president and CEO of Siskin Hospital.

Before this role, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Erlanger

Health System, overseeing strategy, business development, and innovation initiatives.

Tina Prescott, MBA, BSN, RN, NEA-BC – Ms. Prescott began her career at West

Tennessee Healthcare in 1996 as a registered nurse in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit.

Over the years, she has held several leadership positions, including Vice President and

Chief Nursing Officer of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, before assuming

her current role as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Jon Andrew “Andy” Russell, M.D. – Chief Medical Officer, Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Russell, a board-certified emergency medicine physician, has served Williamson

Medical Center since 2004 and has been medical director of the Emergency

Department since 2010. He is also the Chief Medical Officer and an active member of

the hospital’s Strategic Planning and Medical Executive committees.

THA President and CEO Dr. Wendy Long said, “These exceptional healthcare leaders

are a welcome addition to our Board of Directors, and I know THA will benefit from their

expertise and vision as we continue working to advance healthcare across Tennessee.”

For a complete list of THA board members, visit THA Board of Directors.

About Tennessee Hospital Association

The Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) was founded in 1938 and serves as an

advocate for hospitals, health systems, and other healthcare organizations across the

state. The initiatives of THA support the efforts of Tennessee’s hospitals to ensure high-

quality care for the patients and communities they serve.

