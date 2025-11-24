Tennessee Historical Commission Accepting Applications for 2026 Merit Awards

The Tennessee Historical Commission is now accepting nominations for its Certificate of Merit Awards to honor individuals or groups that work to preserve Tennessee’s heritage. The deadline for submissions is December 31, 2025.

“For the past 51 years our awards program has honored those working to revitalize Tennessee’s historic places. The Merit Awards program also highlights people and organizations for the work they do in the areas of publication and education regarding our State’s unique history and heritage,” said Miranda Montgomery, State Historic Preservation Officer and Interim Executive Director of the Tennessee Historical Commission.

Certificates of Merit are presented annually to individuals and groups that have made significant contributions to the study and preservation of Tennessee’s heritage during the 12 months prior to the application deadline. The Tennessee Historical Commission Board will make their final decisions on applications and will announce the recipients in May, during National Historic Preservation Month.

