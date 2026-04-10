Tennessee Highway Patrol Welcomes 30 New State Troopers

On April 9, Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry welcomed the newest graduating class of Tennessee State Troopers. The ceremony took place at the Hermitage Hills Baptist Church with Governor Bill Lee serving as the keynote speaker.

Troopers Class 96 completed 17 weeks of intensive training. The class included two troopers with associate degrees, ten with bachelor’s degrees, and a combined 64 years of prior military service.

“These new troopers have earned the privilege of serving the people of Tennessee in one of the nation’s most well-respected law enforcement agencies,” said Commissioner Jeff Long. I commend each of them for their hard work, dedication and willingness to protect and serve the people of our great state. Congratulations on this tremendous accomplishment.”

Addressing Tennessee Highway Patrol Class 96, Colonel Matt Perry emphasized the importance of the profession, stating, “You are not only enforcing laws. You are protecting families, responding to natural disasters, providing a sense of safety and security, and building trust where it matters most: on the roads, in our communities, and with every citizen interaction.” He closed by reminding the class of their call to service, adding, “Governor Henry Horton said it best: ‘Go not as lords, but as servants of the people.”

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