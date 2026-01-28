Tennessee Highway Patrol Assists Over 1,600 Motorists Through the 4th Day of Historic Winter Storm Fern

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has assisted more than 1,660 motorists and responded to 3,514 calls for service since Winter Storm Fern began impacting the state in the early morning hours of Jan. 24, 2026. Troopers have been out around the clock to keep Tennesseans safe during one of the most severe winter weather events in recent history.

THP Statewide Impact Since 3 a.m. Central Time on Jan. 24:

2 fatal crashes

The cause of the fatalities have not yet been determined. The Tennessee Department of Health will determine whether it is weather-related.

84 crashes involving injuries

400 crashes involving property damage

1660 motorist assists

198 abandoned vehicles

326 roadway obstructions, many caused by downed trees

2 vehicle fires

3514 total phone calls to *THP requesting assistance

Through the first four days of Winter Storm Fern, troopers have been removing trees and other roadway hazards to help restore roadway access for power crews and citizens, assisting stranded drivers, responding to crashes, transporting Tennesseans to warming centers and conducting wellness checks on Tennesseans who have not been heard from since the devastating winter storm began.

More than 65 wellness checks have already been performed by THP troopers, Tennessee Office of Homeland Security Agents and other partners. To request a wellness check call 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. TBI activated this hotline for only third time in history to coordinate disaster-related family reconnection efforts.

Although roadway conditions are improving, troopers will continue to patrol statewide and coordinate with local and state first responders and emergency managers as winter weather impacts persist. Drivers are urged to avoid travel if possible. Those who must be on the road should slow down, increase following distance, identify alternate routes ahead of time and remain alert for rapidly changing conditions.

For updates on storm response and recovery efforts, visit www.tn.gov/TEMA. State road conditions can be monitored through the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay Traffic portal, https://smartway.tn.gov/. Follow THP on social media for updates for residents and motorists.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

