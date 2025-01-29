Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 27, 2025

THIS IS THE 6th POLL OF THE SEASON. Now in its 32nd year, The wrestling Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.
STATE POLL RANKINGS
Week of: 6
|Rank
|School
|Power Ranking
|Last Week
|Change
|1
|Cleveland
|129
|1
|—
|2
|Baylor
|113
|3
|▲ +1
|3
|Father Ryan
|112
|2
|▼ -1
|3
|McCallie
|105
|4
|▲ +1
|5
|Soddy Daisy
|84
|5
|—
|6
|Summit
|77
|6
|—
|7
|Lakeway
|53
|8
|▲ +1
|8
|Bradley
|52
|10
|▲ +2
|9
|MBA
|39
|NR
|NEW
|10
|Collierville
|31
|9
|▼ -1
|11
|Signal Mountain
|21
|NR
|NEW
|12
|Dobyns-Bennett
|15
|12
|—
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: HALLS, HOUSTON, NOLENSVILLE, RAVENWOOD
Source: Jeff Price
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!