From Jeff Price: 1/27/2020
THIS IS THE SIXTH POLL OF THE SEASON.
Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 168.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|BAYLOR
|167
|1
|2
|CLEVELAND
|155
|2
|3
|WILSON CENTRAL
|134
|3
|4
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|128
|4
|5
|MCCALLIE
|103
|5
|6
|FATHER RYAN
|98
|6
|7
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|83
|7
|8
|BLACKMAN
|61
|8
|9
|MBA
|49
|11
|10
|PIGEON FORGE
|36
|12
|11
|DOBYNS-BENNETT
|20
|NR
|12
|SCIENCE HILL
|19
|8
Also Receiving Votes: Arlington, Brentwood, Independence, Oakland, Rossview