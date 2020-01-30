From Jeff Price: 1/27/2020

THIS IS THE SIXTH POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 168.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 BAYLOR 167 1 2 CLEVELAND 155 2 3 WILSON CENTRAL 134 3 4 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 128 4 5 MCCALLIE 103 5 6 FATHER RYAN 98 6 7 BRADLEY CENTRAL 83 7 8 BLACKMAN 61 8 9 MBA 49 11 10 PIGEON FORGE 36 12 11 DOBYNS-BENNETT 20 NR 12 SCIENCE HILL 19 8

Also Receiving Votes: Arlington, Brentwood, Independence, Oakland, Rossview