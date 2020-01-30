blackman wrestling
From Jeff Price: 1/27/2020

THIS IS THE SIXTH POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength.   Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 168.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 BAYLOR 167 1
2 CLEVELAND 155 2
3 WILSON CENTRAL 134 3
4 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 128 4
5 MCCALLIE 103 5
6 FATHER RYAN 98 6
7 BRADLEY CENTRAL 83 7
8 BLACKMAN 61 8
9 MBA 49 11
10 PIGEON FORGE 36 12
11 DOBYNS-BENNETT 20 NR
12 SCIENCE HILL 19 8

Also Receiving Votes: Arlington, Brentwood, Independence, Oakland, Rossview

