From Jeff Price: 1/20/2020

THIS IS THE FOURTH POLL OF THE SEASON

Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 168.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 BAYLOR 166 1
2 CLEVELAND 156 2
3 WILSON CENTRAL 131 4
4 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 129 3
5 MCCALLIE 112 7
6 FATHER RYAN 93 8
7 BRADLEY CENTRAL 84 5
8 SCIENCE HILL 74 6
9 BLACKMAN 56 9
10 ROSSVIEW 37 10
11 MBA 27 11
12 PIGEON FORGE 11 12

Others receiving votes:  ARLINGTON, BEECH, OAKLAND

