From Jeff Price: 1/20/2020

THIS IS THE FOURTH POLL OF THE SEASON

Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 168.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 BAYLOR 166 1 2 CLEVELAND 156 2 3 WILSON CENTRAL 131 4 4 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 129 3 5 MCCALLIE 112 7 6 FATHER RYAN 93 8 7 BRADLEY CENTRAL 84 5 8 SCIENCE HILL 74 6 9 BLACKMAN 56 9 10 ROSSVIEW 37 10 11 MBA 27 11 12 PIGEON FORGE 11 12

Others receiving votes: ARLINGTON, BEECH, OAKLAND