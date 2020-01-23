From Jeff Price: 1/20/2020
THIS IS THE FOURTH POLL OF THE SEASON
Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 168.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|BAYLOR
|166
|1
|2
|CLEVELAND
|156
|2
|3
|WILSON CENTRAL
|131
|4
|4
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|129
|3
|5
|MCCALLIE
|112
|7
|6
|FATHER RYAN
|93
|8
|7
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|84
|5
|8
|SCIENCE HILL
|74
|6
|9
|BLACKMAN
|56
|9
|10
|ROSSVIEW
|37
|10
|11
|MBA
|27
|11
|12
|PIGEON FORGE
|11
|12
Others receiving votes: ARLINGTON, BEECH, OAKLAND