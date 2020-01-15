From Jeff Price: 1/13/2020

THIS IS THE FOURTH POLL OF THE SEASON

Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 168.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 BAYLOR 165 1 2 CLEVELAND 157 2 3 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 129 7 4 WILSON CENTRAL 123 4 5 BRADLEY CENTRAL 119 3 6 SCIENCE HILL 87 5 7 MCCALLIE 85 6 8 FATHER RYAN 81 7 9 BLACKMAN 69 7 10 ROSSVIEW 26 10 11 MBA 14 NR 12 ARLINGTON 13 12

Others receiving votes: BEECH, INDEPENDENCE, NOLENSVILLE, OAKLAND, PIGEON FORGE