wrestling
From Jeff Price: 1/13/2020

THIS IS THE FOURTH POLL OF THE SEASON

Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 168.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 BAYLOR 165 1
2 CLEVELAND 157 2
3 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 129 7
4 WILSON CENTRAL 123 4
5 BRADLEY CENTRAL 119 3
6 SCIENCE HILL 87 5
7 MCCALLIE 85 6
8 FATHER RYAN 81 7
9 BLACKMAN 69 7
10 ROSSVIEW 26 10
11 MBA 14 NR
12 ARLINGTON 13 12

Others receiving votes:  BEECH, INDEPENDENCE, NOLENSVILLE, OAKLAND, PIGEON FORGE

