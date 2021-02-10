wrestling blackman
Photo from blackmanwrestling.com

From Jeff Price: 2/8/2021

THIS IS THE FINAL POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength.   Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 144. More wrestling news here.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 BAYLOR 144 1
2 CLEVELAND 131 2
3 WILSON CENTRAL 117 3
4 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 109 4
5 BRADLEY CENTRAL 90 5
6 SUMMIT 87 7
7 MBA 54 NR
8 FATHER RYAN 50 6
9 SCIENCE HILL 39 12
10 MCCALLIE 33 8
TIE OAKLAND 33 7
12 FAIRVIEW 16 NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BLACKMAN, DOBYNS-BENNETT, FAIRVIEW, INDEPENDENCE, MBA, PIGEON FORGE


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here