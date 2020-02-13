From Jeff Price: 2/10/2020
THIS IS THE FINAL POLL OF THE SEASON.
Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 168.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|BAYLOR
|166
|1
|2
|CLEVELAND
|156
|2
|3
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|133
|4
|4
|WILSON CENTRAL
|127
|3
|5
|MCCALLIE
|110
|5
|6
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|96
|8
|7
|MBA
|78
|9
|8
|BLACKMAN
|75
|7
|9
|FATHER RYAN
|49
|6
|10
|DOBYNS-BENNETT
|38
|11
|11
|PIGEON FORGE
|36
|10
|12
|CENTENNIAL
|18
|NR
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: CLARKSVILLE, OAKLAND, SCIENCE HILL