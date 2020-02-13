From Jeff Price: 2/10/2020

THIS IS THE FINAL POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 168.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 BAYLOR 166 1 2 CLEVELAND 156 2 3 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 133 4 4 WILSON CENTRAL 127 3 5 MCCALLIE 110 5 6 BRADLEY CENTRAL 96 8 7 MBA 78 9 8 BLACKMAN 75 7 9 FATHER RYAN 49 6 10 DOBYNS-BENNETT 38 11 11 PIGEON FORGE 36 10 12 CENTENNIAL 18 NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: CLARKSVILLE, OAKLAND, SCIENCE HILL