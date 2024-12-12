Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for December 9, 2024

Results from December 9, 2024 – Now in its 31st year, The wrestling Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING 1 CLEVELAND 130 2 MCCALLIE 110 3 BAYLOR 108 4 FATHER RYAN 106 5 SUMMIT 71 6 NOLENSVILLE 65 7 SODDY DAISY 57 8 COLLIERVILLE 46 9 LAKEWAY 28 10 BRADLEY CENTRAL 25 11 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 27 12 DOBYNS-BENNETT 21

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BLACKMAN, FARRAGUT,GREEN HILLS,HALLS, HOUSTON, MBA,SIGNAL MOUNTAIN,STATION CAMP

Submitteed by Jeff Price

