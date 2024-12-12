Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for December 9, 2024

Results from December 9, 2024 – Now in its 31st year, The wrestling Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER RANKING
|1
|CLEVELAND
|130
|2
|MCCALLIE
|110
|3
|BAYLOR
|108
|4
|FATHER RYAN
|106
|5
|SUMMIT
|71
|6
|NOLENSVILLE
|65
|7
|SODDY DAISY
|57
|8
|COLLIERVILLE
|46
|9
|LAKEWAY
|28
|10
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|25
|11
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|27
|12
|DOBYNS-BENNETT
|21
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BLACKMAN, FARRAGUT,GREEN HILLS,HALLS, HOUSTON, MBA,SIGNAL MOUNTAIN,STATION CAMP
Submitteed by Jeff Price
