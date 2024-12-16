Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for December 16, 2024

Results from December 16, 2024 – Now in its 31st year, The wrestling Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|CLEVELAND
|130
|1
|2
|MCCALLIE
|114
|2
|3
|BAYLOR
|113
|3
|4
|FATHER RYAN
|101
|4
|5
|SUMMIT
|75
|5
|6
|NOLENSVILLE
|67
|6
|7
|SODDY DAISY
|54
|7
|8
|COLLIERVILLE
|47
|8
|9
|LAKEWAY
|40
|9
|10
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|38
|10
|11
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|25
|11
|12
|TIE:DOBYNS-BENNETT
HALLS
|11
|12
NR
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BLACKMAN,BRENTWOOD,GREEN HILL, HOUSTON, MBA,RAVENWOOD,SIGNAL MOUNTAIN
Source: Jeff Price
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!