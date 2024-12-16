Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for December 16, 2024

Results from December 16, 2024 – Now in its 31st year, The wrestling Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 CLEVELAND 130 1
2 MCCALLIE 114 2
3 BAYLOR 113 3
4 FATHER RYAN 101 4
5 SUMMIT 75 5
6 NOLENSVILLE 67 6
7 SODDY DAISY 54 7
8 COLLIERVILLE 47 8
9 LAKEWAY 40 9
10 BRADLEY CENTRAL 38 10
11 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 25 11
12 TIE:DOBYNS-BENNETT

HALLS

 11 12

NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BLACKMAN,BRENTWOOD,GREEN HILL, HOUSTON, MBA,RAVENWOOD,SIGNAL MOUNTAIN

Source: Jeff Price

