From Jeff Price: 12/16/19

THIS IS THE THIRD POLL OF THE SEASON

Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 168.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 BAYLOR 167 1
2 CLEVELAND 155 2
3 BRADLEY CENTRAL 129 3
4 WILSON CENTRAL 125 4
5 SCIENCE HILL 105 6
6 MCCALLIE 97 5
TIE 7 FATHER RYAN 76 9
TIE 7 BLACKMAN 76 7
9 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 69 7
10 ROSSVIEW 28 12
11 CENTENNIAL 26 10
12 ARLINGTON 21 11

Others receiving votes:  HALLS, OAKLAND, PIGEON FORGE

