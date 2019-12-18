From Jeff Price: 12/16/19
THIS IS THE THIRD POLL OF THE SEASON
Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 168.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|BAYLOR
|167
|1
|2
|CLEVELAND
|155
|2
|3
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|129
|3
|4
|WILSON CENTRAL
|125
|4
|5
|SCIENCE HILL
|105
|6
|6
|MCCALLIE
|97
|5
|TIE 7
|FATHER RYAN
|76
|9
|TIE 7
|BLACKMAN
|76
|7
|9
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|69
|7
|10
|ROSSVIEW
|28
|12
|11
|CENTENNIAL
|26
|10
|12
|ARLINGTON
|21
|11
Others receiving votes: HALLS, OAKLAND, PIGEON FORGE