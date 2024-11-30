Tennessee High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 4

Tennessee high school football playoffs are underway and we’ve got this Friday’s scores below. This is the Semifinal Round for Division 1, Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A.
The scores below are from TSSAA. All games take place Friday, November 29.
1A – Semifinals
South Pittsburg 31 vs Coalfield 6
MASE 40 vs McKenzie 34
2A – Semifinals
Marion Co 42 vs York Institute 0
Fairley 16 vs Milan 21
3A – Semifinals
East Nashville 36 at Westview 50
Sequatchie Co 3 vs Alcoa 38
4A – Semifinals
Pearl Cohn 7 at Melrose 14
Macon Co 43 vs Anderson Co 41
5A – Semifinals
Springfield 7 vs Page 31
Oak Ridge 34 vs Sevier Co 45
6A – Semifinals
Oakland 21 vs Maryville 13
Ravenwood 21 at Houston 24
