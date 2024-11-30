Tennessee High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 4

Tennessee high school football playoffs are underway and we’ve got this Friday’s scores below. This is the Semifinal Round for Division 1, Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A.

The scores below are from TSSAA. All games take place Friday, November 29.

1A – Semifinals

South Pittsburg 31 vs Coalfield 6

MASE 40 vs McKenzie 34

2A – Semifinals

Marion Co 42 vs York Institute 0

Fairley 16 vs Milan 21

3A – Semifinals

East Nashville 36 at Westview 50

Sequatchie Co 3 vs Alcoa 38

4A – Semifinals

Pearl Cohn 7 at Melrose 14

Macon Co 43 vs Anderson Co 41

5A – Semifinals

Springfield 7 vs Page 31

Oak Ridge 34 vs Sevier Co 45

6A – Semifinals

Oakland 21 vs Maryville 13

Ravenwood 21 at Houston 24

