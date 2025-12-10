Tennessee Health Officials Issue Alert After 18 Histoplasmosis Cases Reported in Two Middle Tennessee Communities

The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has issued an alert regarding a rise in cases of histoplasmosis, a fungal infection.
The TDH issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) Advisory to alert clinicians and laboratories to an increase in pulmonary and disseminated histoplasmosis cases in Williamson and Maury Counties and to request reporting of cases to TDH.
TDH was recently alerted to an increase in acute and severe histoplasmosis cases
occurring in residents of Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station, starting in September 2025.
At this time, there are at least 18 known cases and the investigation into the specific
source(s) is ongoing.
Histoplasmosis is a fungal infection caused by Histoplasma capsulatum. Infection occurs
by inhaling spores, which can be found in the soil. In Tennessee, histoplasmosis is endemic
and can be found across the state. The infection is acquired by inhalation of spores from
soil contaminated with bird or bat guano (feces). No direct human-to-human transmission
has ever been reported. Common activities associated with exposure include remodeling
or demolition of old buildings and clearing trees or brush in which birds have roosted. Many
people who inhale the spores do not get sick. In symptomatic individuals, the most
common presentation is acute pulmonary histoplasmosis, which develops 3-14 days after
exposure; common symptoms include fever, headache, cough, shortness of breath, and
chest pain.
Histoplasmosis has a range of clinical symptoms, including fever, chest pain, cough,
myalgias, shortness of breath, headache, or rash.
