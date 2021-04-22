Founded in 1990, the vision of the Tennessee Golf Foundation is to impact Tennessee youth and the state’s disadvantaged through the game of golf. This spring, you can support the Tennessee Golf Foundation and enjoy a wonderful weekend in the May sunshine at the Simmons Bank Open, a part of the PGA Korn Ferry Tour, at The Grove in College Grove, TN

Tickets are available May 6-9. Visit https://simmonsbankopen.com/. (Single-day and four-day general admission tickets can be purchased here.)

About the Tennessee Golf Foundation

The Tennessee Golf Foundation utilizes its resources in each region of Tennessee – including regional directors and staff – to positively impact the game and its participants, regardless of age, gender or ethnicity. Tennessee is a model state for the rest of the country in such areas as: cooperative golf administration, junior golf development, The First Tee, and a cooperative culture that emphasizes collaboration between amateurs and professionals, men and women, juniors and seniors. TGF programming is currently in 62 of the 95 counties in Tennessee, impacting 42,200 youth annually.

Fast Facts

The Tennessee Golf Foundation operates at courses in Nashville and Knoxville.

The Vinnylinks | Nashville

The home of The First Tee of Tennessee, with over 500 students in the Middle Tennessee program.

Operated by the Tennessee Golf Foundation in cooperation with Metro Parks.

The course was closed for two months during the COVID-19 pandemic, yet saw 10,250 rounds played in 2020, an increase of 6,750 from the year before.

Beverly Park | Knoxville

One of two par-three courses in Knoxville operated by the TGF, Beverly Park allows all junior golfers to play at no charge thanks to the Scott Stallings Kids Play Free Program.

The course saw 6,258 total rounds in 2020, including 1,720 Kids Play Free rounds (an increase of 1,258 total rounds).

Concord Park | Knoxville

One of two par-three courses in Knoxville operated by the TGF, Concord Park allows all junior golfers to play at no charge thanks to the Scott Stallings Kids Play Free Program.

The course saw 17,415 total rounds in 2020, including 6,821 Kids Play Free rounds (an increase of 5,415 and 2,783, respectively).

The Little Course | Golf House TN

18,000 rounds played by the end of 2020 – an increase of 3,000 over a year ago.

The annual TPGA Junior Golf Academy overnight camps were converted to day camps with smaller class sizes due to COVID-19. PGA Professional Gaylon Cude and his staff conducted 16 four-day Academy camps serving 128 kids

Cude and fellow professional Valerie Vaughn, as well as the staff at the Golf House Tennessee Learning Center, offered over 500 junior development class sessions and served over 1,200 kids in 2020.

Come support a great cause and enjoy a fun weekend of golf at the Simmons Bank Open.

Simmons Bank Open Benefiting the Snedeker Foundation

For more information about attending the Simmons Bank Open, and to purchase tickets, visit https://simmonsbankopen.com/attend-the-sbo/. Enjoy a beautiful weekend in the fresh air at The Grove’s Greg Norman Signature Golf Course…all while supporting a wonderful cause!