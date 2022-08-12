Tennessee Education Site Provides New Insights

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has released new interactive online dashboards on K-12 education. The dashboards provide updated education data on schools and school districts for the 2020-21 school year.

There are two dashboards: one for public schools and one for non-public schools.

The dashboards include data on teacher salaries, student enrollment, school building quality, and state and local funding. Users can filter the maps by school district, school, and legislative districts.

The interactive maps included within the dashboards allow users to drill down into individual school data. For example, a user can see the graduation rate and average ACT score within a particular high school.

OREA updates the maps each year with the latest data from the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE), the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR), and the U.S. Census Bureau.

“This resource provides Tennesseans easy access to a variety of helpful information,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “Parents, in particular, can learn more about how education is working within their cities, counties, and individual school buildings. As Tennessee continues to invest in public education, it’s important that all citizens have easy access to this information.”

Click here to access maps