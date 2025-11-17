Tennessee Dominates New Mexico State 42-9

November 15, 2025 at Neyland Stadium, the Tennessee Volunteers rolled past New Mexico State 42-9 in front of 101,915 fans, improving to 7-3 overall and 3-3 in conference play. The Aggies dropped to 3-7 with their sixth conference loss in a lopsided affair.

Tennessee struck quickly in the first quarter with back-to-back touchdown drives. DeSean Bishop capped a 59-yard march with a 1-yard scoring run, then quarterback Joey Aguilar electrified the crowd with a 27-yard touchdown scramble to push the lead to 14-0.

Quarterback Performance

Quarterback Team Comp-Att Yards TD INT Joey Aguilar Tennessee 17-23 204 1 2 Logan Fife New Mexico State 23-34 166 0 1 Adam Damante New Mexico State 12-18 147 0 1

The Volunteers extended their advantage to 21-3 by halftime following a methodical 13-play, 99-yard drive capped by Aguilar’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Staley. David Barker’s 32-yard field goal provided New Mexico State’s only first-half points.

Ground Game Leaders

Running Back Team Attempts Yards TD DeSean Bishop Tennessee 16 80 1 Peyton Lewis Tennessee 10 42 1 Star Thomas Tennessee 5 30 1 Dijon Stanley New Mexico State 7 19 0

Tennessee buried the Aggies in the third quarter with 21 unanswered points. Star Thomas broke free for a 21-yard touchdown run, Peyton Lewis added a 1-yard score, and William Wright returned an interception 35 yards for a pick-six to make it 42-3. Isaiah Rudison’s 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter provided New Mexico State’s only touchdown against Tennessee’s reserves.

The Volunteers’ defense was dominant, limiting New Mexico State to just 27 rushing yards on 30 attempts—a meager 0.9 yards per carry. Tennessee recorded three sacks for 40 yards and forced two interceptions while holding the Aggies to 8-of-19 on third-down conversions.

Tennessee’s balanced attack averaged 5.0 yards per rush and 8.1 yards per pass attempt. The Volunteers outgained New Mexico State 413-340 in total offense despite holding possession for nearly 11 fewer minutes. Bishop led all rushers with 80 yards and a touchdown, while Aguilar contributed 34 rushing yards alongside his efficient passing performance.

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email