Tennessee Dominates Louisville 83-62 in Knoxville Showdown

What was the final score of the Tennessee vs Louisville game on December 16, 2025?

Tennessee defeated Louisville 83-62 at the Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee on December 16, 2025. The game was played in front of 21,678 fans and lasted 2 hours and 19 minutes. Tennessee improved to 8-3 on the season while Louisville fell to 9-2.

Who was the leading scorer for Tennessee?

Ja’Kobi Gillespie led all scorers with 23 points for Tennessee. Gillespie shot 5-12 from the field, 3-7 from three-point range, and was perfect from the free-throw line going 10-10. He also contributed 5 assists and 3 rebounds in 33 minutes and 46 seconds of action.

How did Tennessee’s bench perform against Louisville?

Tennessee’s bench outscored Louisville’s reserves 34-3, providing a massive advantage. Jaylen Carey led the bench unit with 12 points on 4-6 shooting, grabbing 10 rebounds for a double-double. J.P. Estrella added 6 points, Amari Evans scored 7 points on perfect 3-3 shooting, and Ethan Burg chipped in 5 points.

What were the shooting percentages for both teams?

Tennessee shot 54.7% from the field (29-53), 38.9% from three-point range (7-18), and 64.3% from the free-throw line (18-28). Louisville struggled offensively, shooting just 37.9% from the field (22-58), 20.6% from three-point range (7-34), and 61.1% from the free-throw line (11-18).

Who were the top performers for Louisville?

Ryan Conwell led Louisville with 22 points, hitting 7-19 from the field and 4-13 from three-point range. Adrian Wooley added 19 points on 6-13 shooting with 5 free throws made. J’Vonne Hadley contributed 9 points and 4 rebounds. Isaac McKneely struggled, scoring only 5 points on 2-10 shooting.

How did Tennessee dominate the second half?

Tennessee outscored Louisville 49-35 in the second half after leading 34-27 at halftime. The Volunteers shot an impressive 58.3% from the field and 60.0% from three-point range in the second half. Tennessee’s largest lead reached 25 points with 2 minutes and 58 seconds remaining in the game.

What were the key statistical advantages for Tennessee?

Tennessee dominated several key categories including points in the paint (42-30), fast break points (16-4), bench scoring (34-3), and points off turnovers (21-9). The Volunteers also out-rebounded Louisville 35-30 and had 19 assists compared to Louisville’s 8 assists.

Who had double-doubles in the game?

Jaylen Carey recorded a double-double for Tennessee with 12 points and 10 rebounds in 23 minutes and 40 seconds off the bench. Nate Ament nearly achieved a double-double with 13 points and 7 rebounds while Felix Okpara contributed 8 points and blocked 3 shots for Tennessee.

How long did Louisville hold the lead?

Louisville held the lead for only 40 seconds compared to Tennessee’s 37 minutes and 38 seconds of control. The game featured just 2 lead changes and was tied once. Louisville’s biggest lead was 2 points at the 17-minute mark of the first half.

