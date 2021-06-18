The Tennessee Department of Health launched a new set of resources available for families who have children and youth with special health care needs. The Emergency Alert Decals provide a visual aid to alert emergency personnel of the presence of a child or youth with special health care needs.

The Emergency Alert Decal will be available as a magnet or sticker to alert first responders, law enforcement and other emergency personnel that there is a special needs child or youth in the home or vehicle and communicate the need for additional assistance for a child or youth with disabilities in an emergency situation.

“In the midst of an emergency, it can be critical for a first responder to have immediate awareness of special assistance or medical attention needed to assist a child or youth with special health care needs,” said Tennessee Department of Health Deputy Commissioner for Population Health Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP. “Providing this aid to both families and first responders will help to support families and ensure appropriate actions are taken in an emergency for the safety of those involved.”

TDH will be coordinating with partners including health care providers, community advocates, and first responders to distribute the emergency alert resources. Families can place the decal on the front window of their home and the magnet on the rear bumper of their vehicle. The decals will allow families to note information about their child or youth such as medical needs, calming methods, and emergency contacts.

More information about the CYSHCN program and the Emergency Alert Decal can be found online at https://www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/mch-cyshcn.html.

