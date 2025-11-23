Tennessee Department of Agriculture Names New Assistant Commissioner

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) announced the appointment of Maria Ramsey as Assistant Commissioner for Public Affairs.

“We are pleased to welcome Maria Ramsey to the Department of Agriculture’s leadership team,” Agriculture Commissioner Andy Holt said. “Maria brings a unique blend of communication and policy experience, and a deep passion for agricultural education and workforce development.”

As Assistant Commissioner, Ramsey will oversee internal and external communications and lead the department’s efforts to engage with the public, stakeholders, and industry partners. She will direct the Public Affairs office, manage media relations, and support programs that promote Tennessee’s agricultural story across the state and beyond.

“It is an honor to serve the citizens of Tennessee in this capacity,” Ramsey said. “Agriculture is built on resilience and a commitment to future generations, qualities that exemplify Tennessee’s producers. I look forward to working with the department’s exceptional team to highlight the impact of Tennessee’s farmers, agribusinesses, and the forest products industry.”

Before joining TDA, Ramsey worked as a coordinator for Public Policy and Government Relations at Merck Animal Health, where she advanced future talent development programs and communication initiatives for the North America Public Policy team. Prior to that, she was manager of the NASDA Foundation, overseeing workforce development programs, grants and partnerships that strengthened the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Ramsey’s connection to agriculture began in New York City, where she joined the area’s only FFA chapter as a high school student. She continues to give back to agricultural youth as a member of the New York FFA Association’s Give FFA Day Committee.

A native of Queens, New York, Ramsey earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Kansas State University and a master’s degree in agricultural and environmental education, with an emphasis in agricultural communication, from the University of Georgia. She is pursuing her doctorate in agricultural leadership, education, and communication, with a focus on science communication, at the University of Georgia, where she also serves as a graduate research and teaching assistant.

In her free time, Ramsey enjoys spending time with her husband, Blake, and their two rescue dogs, Georgia and Texas.

