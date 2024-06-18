Tennessee Crossroads Host Joe Elmore Has Died

photo from Nashville Public Television

Nashville Public Television announced the passing of Tennessee Crossroads host Joe Elmore.

On social media, they shared, “Dear Crossroads viewers, there’s no easy way to say this.. our beloved friend and host for 37 years passed away this morning following a long illness. As Joe would’ve wanted, the show he helped create will continue, as will his spirit.”

NPT states that Tennessee Crossroads has been their original production series since 1986. The weekly show takes viewers to explore destinations, food, and unique people in Tennessee.

