Tennessee Consumer Loses Nearly $5,000 in Online Investment Scam Promoted on Social Media 

Better Business Bureau is warning consumers after a Tennessee woman reported losing nearly $5,000 in an online investment scam she discovered through ads and messages on Facebook and Instagram. The victim located the company, operating under the name “Blue Chip Funds,” through social media and later reported the incident to BBB Scam Tracker.

According to the complaint, an individual posing as an investment agent established an online account for the victim on November 11, 2025, allowing her to monitor what appeared to be active trades in stocks, cryptocurrency, and foreign currency markets. The online dashboard showed ongoing investment activity and supposed returns. The victim continued communication with the representative until January 13, 2026.

After that date, all communication ceased. The company’s customer service phone line is no longer answered, and messages have gone unreturned. The victim reports that both her calls and messages were blocked. Attempts to reach the representative through WhatsApp were also unsuccessful, with messages left unread and calls blocked. She is now unable to access assistance or recover her funds.

“Investment scams have become increasingly sophisticated, especially on social media,” said Robyn Householder, President and CEO of Better Business Bureau serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “Scammers create professional-looking platforms that appear legitimate and profitable, but once they have your money, they disappear. If someone guarantees high returns or pressures you to move the conversation to a private messaging app, that’s a major red flag.”

BBB notes that fraudulent investment schemes frequently use sophisticated-looking online dashboards to simulate legitimate trading activity. Scammers often build trust over weeks or months before cutting off contact once funds have been transferred. Social media platforms are increasingly used to target potential victims through advertisements, direct messages, and sponsored content.

Red Flags of Investment Scams Include:

Promises of high or guaranteed returns with little or no risk

Pressure to invest quickly

Communication primarily through messaging apps like WhatsApp

Difficulty withdrawing funds or sudden loss of contact

Being blocked after requesting withdrawals

BBB urges consumers to thoroughly research any investment opportunity before sending money. Verify registration of investment professionals through federal and state regulatory agencies and be cautious of unsolicited offers encountered on social media.

Consumers who believe they have encountered a scam are encouraged to report it to BBB Scam Tracker and contact their financial institution immediately.

For more information about protecting yourself from investment scams, visit BBB.org.

