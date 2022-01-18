Tennessee has a few college hoops teams who have serious chances to play in the NCAA Tournament in March.

The top teams in the state suffered some losses. Read below how this may impact the rest of their seasons.

Tennessee #24 (11-5)

The Vols fall two spots in the AP top 25 rankings after a loss against #18 Kentucky (14-3). It was a tough game as they lost 107-79 on the road. They fall to 2-3 in SEC play and take on Vanderbilt (10-6) Tuesday, January 18th at 8:00 PM in Nashville and #13 LSU (15-2) Saturday, January 22nd at 5:00 PM at home. If they can win these two games then they will drastically change their chances in conference play.

Belmont (13-4)

Since November 28th the Bruins had not lost a game until they fell to Murray State (14-2) last week. This loss now has them at third place in the OVC. As far as mid-majors go they still rank among the best. They will take on first place Morehead State (12-5) this Friday, January 20th in hopes to give them their first conference loss.

Chattanooga (14-4)

The Southern Conference is still being dominated by the Mocs. They hold a half game lead over Mercer (10-7). This week they will play UNC Greensboro (10-7) and VMI (10-8). If they beat both of these teams they will greatly improve their position as one of the state’s best teams.

MTSU (11-6)

The Blue Raiders beat FAU (8-7) and FIU (10-7) last week propelling themselves to third in CUSA. They have now won all six of their home games this season. Josh Jefferson is starting to craft himself as of the top scorers in the league. They will host Southern Miss. (5-11) this Saturday, at 5:00 PM.

Memphis (9-7)

The Tigers have now lost two games in a row hurting their March Madness resume. They now drop to 3-3 in the American Conference and stand at 6th place. Memphis will take on SMU (13-4) this Thursday, January 20th on ESPN2.

Vanderbilt (10-6)

Vandy got a big win against Georgia (5-12) snapping their eight year losing streak against the Bulldogs on the road. The Commodores are in the middle of the pack in SEC play. The have an impressive victory of BYU (15-4) which will be a selling point for them if they don’t win the SEC tournament.

Lipscomb (8-11)

The Bisons continue to struggle and have some work to do as they are in the midst of a three game losing streak. They travel to Eastern Kentucky Tuesday, January 18th at 6:00 PM for their next contest.

Tennessee State (6-10)

The OVC is being dominated by Murray State, Morehead State and Belmont leaving the Tigers with a tough conference schedule. They stand three games back and will have to face those squads once more.

Austin Peay (4-9)

A six game losing streak looms over the Governors. They have some work to do and a miraculous finish to the year if they hope to play in March.

Tennessee Tech (4-11)

The Golden Eagles secure a win on the road against UT Martin last Saturday. They are struggling on the year but could gain some momentum by beating in state team TSU this week.

UT Martin (6-11)

The Skyhawks have wins over TSU and Austin Peay on the year. It’s been a tough season so far but it is early enough for an adjustment if they can get hot at the right time. They stand at 6th place in the OVC.