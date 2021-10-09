The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) is recognizing Child Health Month (CHM) throughout the month of October. This annual recognition is a time to celebrate and raise awareness around what Tennessee is doing to promote the health of our most important resource: Tennessee’s children.

“Our work has always included a focus on protecting, promoting and improving the wellbeing of Tennessee children and encouraging a lifelong pursuit of healthy living,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “I am proud of the work the department does in supporting children’s health, but each of us has a role to play to help keep Tennessee children safe and thriving.”

The theme for CHM 2021 is Childhood Resilience: Nurturing Social, Emotional and Physical Health. Having the support of a stable, committed adult — whether it be a parent, caregiver, teacher, or community member— can help foster childhood resiliency and ensure a child feels that he or she has what it takes to overcome life’s challenges.

TDH in collaboration with state and local partners, is utilizing the whole-child approach to address childhood resiliency. The following focus areas are being highlighted during CHM to ensure children and families receive valuable information for overall health:

• Tobacco Use Prevention

• Promoting Healthy Eating Habits and Healthy Drinks

• Dance Across Tennessee – Statewide Virtual Dance Party

• Social and Emotional Health

• Children with Special Health Care Needs

Join TDH in celebrating Child Health Month! Visit tn.gov/CHM2021 to find activities and events in your area.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.