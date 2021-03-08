NASHVILLE – The jackpot for the popular Tennessee-only, drawing-style game is now an estimated $1,100,000 – the second time the jackpot has risen to seven figures in six months.

Players must match five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win the jackpot. The next drawing is Monday, March 8, 2021.

As recently as September 11, a Lottery player won a $1,148,030 jackpot playing Tennessee Cash, and the jackpot has been hit twice since then.

Tennessee Cash drawings are held Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Players have a chance to win one of eight different cash prizes, and they can also add Quick Cash to their Tennessee Cash ticket.

Quick Cash is an instant-win feature that players can add to their Tennessee Cash play for an additional $1 for the chance to win up to $500 instantly.

Check the Tennessee Lottery’s “How to Play Tennessee Cash” section on its website by clicking here.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $5.7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $15.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.4 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com