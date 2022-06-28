A #TNBlueAlert has been issued for Samuel Q Edwards, wanted by Metro Nashville PD and TBI for Attempted Criminal Homicide and Evading Arrest.
He should be considered armed and very dangerous.
Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you know where he is.
UPDATE: The white truck referenced in the #TNBlueAlert search for Samuel Edwards has been recovered in Millersville, but Edwards has not yet been found.
He now also faces a charge of Attempted 1st Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer.
Spot him? Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/2gZz5W4zsE
— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 28, 2022
Samuel Edwards is 34 y/o, has brown hair, brown eyes.
He is 5’11” and weighs 160 lbs.
If you see Samuel Edwards, or this white Silverado with a missing grille, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/KSzfApCFRL
— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 28, 2022