A #TNBlueAlert has been issued for Samuel Q Edwards, wanted by Metro Nashville PD and TBI for Attempted Criminal Homicide and Evading Arrest.

He should be considered armed and very dangerous.

Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you know where he is.

