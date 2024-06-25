Tennessee Baseball Wins Men’s College World Series



The 2024 Tennessee baseball team made history Monday night in Omaha – winning the program’s first national title with a 6-5 game three victory over No. 3 Texas A&M at the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field.

The top-ranked Vols won 60 games en route to the program’s MCWS crown – the first SEC team in history to reach 60 victories in a single season and just the fourth conference team to win the SEC regular season title, SEC Tournament title and the MCWS in the same season.

Tennessee also made history as it became the second No. 1 overall seed to win a national title since the tournament switched to its current format in 1999 – joining Miami who did so in 1999.

With the Vols’ first baseball national title, Tennessee claimed its 24th team national championship (all sports) and its first since 2009.

